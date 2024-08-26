Dangerously hot through Monday, severe storms possible Monday night, early Tuesday

The heat index Monday afternoon has been wandering around 110° in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa, and may at times be as hot as 115°. An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect until 8 PM Monday. Even overnight, low temperatures will be no cooler than the low to mid-70s, and humid air will linger into Tuesday.

Severe storms are going to be possible in southern Minnesota Monday evening to early Tuesday morning. Any storms that manage to develop and move through the area will be quickly severe with damaging wind and large hail being the primary threats.

Another line of strong thunderstorms is possible Tuesday morning between 4-8 AM. These may not be quite as strong but still hold the potential for damaging wind, lightning, and heavy rain.

Beyond Tuesday morning, we’re in for more quiet weather Wednesday as temperatures drop back to the upper 70s and lower 80s for highs along with less humid air.

A front will push through the region Thursday and will be the focus for scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday, especially in the afternoon.

Highs will drop back to the low to mid-70s late this week through Labor Day weekend with more sunshine and less dramatic weather.