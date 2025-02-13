Dangerously cold wind chills early Thursday, snow and wind possible Friday

A steady train of active, winter weather continues through the rest of this week and into next!

Temperatures will be dropping to the teens below zero in some locations early Thursday morning. While it won’t be very windy, winds will be just strong enough to drop wind chills to nearly -30° by the start of Thursday.

A COLD WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued by local National Weather Service offices for all of the Weather First area. Temperatures will make it just above zero Thursday afternoon.

Another round of snow is possible Friday, and it may be briefly heavy in the afternoon. While it’s snowing, winds may be gusting up to, and possibly above, 40 MPH. If this comes together Friday afternoon, it’s going to make travel difficult to hazardous.