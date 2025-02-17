Dangerously cold through Thursday, generally quiet, a weekend warm up likely

Happy Monday everyone, I hope you are all staying warm out there!

It’s cold….very cold. Temperatures did not make it above 0F today across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa, and we have a brutally cold night ahead of us. Temperatures will drop into the -20F’s for most locations, with wind chills as low as -45F by early Tuesday morning. For many, these overnight low temperatures could set records! Frostbite can occur in just 10 minutes in these temperatures, so bundle up heavily if you have to go outside.

A COLD WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for all of southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa until 9PM tonight. The advisory will then be upgraded to an EXTREME COLD WARNING for ALL of southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa. This warning will remain in effect until 10AM Tuesday.

Even after the extreme cold warning expires, dangerous cold will be in place through Thursday. High temperatures Tuesday reach 0F, but this may be ambitious. Wind chills will climb into the negative teens during the afternoon hours under a mainly sunny sky.

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, a cold weather advisory will likely be issued, with wind chills once again dropping into the -20F to -30F range. Actual air temperatures will be in the negative teens.

Wednesday we FINALLY crack 0F, but don’t get too excited, it isn’t by much. Highs will be in the lower single digits, with wind chills remaining below 0F through the day. Temperatures once again dip into the negative single digits Wednesday night into Thursday, with wind chills in the negative teens.

High temperatures will surpass the 10F mark Thursday, with wind chills perhaps finally exceeding 0F, but again, this may be ambitious. Yet again, temperatures crash into the negative single digits Thursday night into Friday.

Friday marks the beginning of a dramatic warm up that will continue through the weekend. High temperatures will climb into the mid teens Friday, upper 20F’s Saturday, and upper 30F’s to lower 40F’s Sunday! The Climate Prediction Center has high odds of above normal temperatures returning to the area, and lingering through the end of February, and into early March!

It looks like we will eventually get a break from the extreme cold, but until then, bundle up, and try to venture outside as little as possible!