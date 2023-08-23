Dangerous Heat Continues Two More Days
The excessive, and dangerous heat from Tuesday will continue over the next two days. Highs are back in the upper 90s, if not at or just over 100°, which could be record-breaking for some. The humidity pushed our heat index values to near 120° for some on Tuesday, with this trend also continuing on Wednesday. The EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING will remain in effect until Thursday evening for the entire Weather First Area. Stay cool & safe Wednesday & Thursday everyone!