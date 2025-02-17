Dangerous cold to start the week with warmer temperatures by week’s end

Arctic air will settle overhead to start the week leading to dangerously cold temperatures, but it’ll lift out by the end of the week with temperatures returning to near or above average this weekend.

A **COLD WEATHER ADVISORY** is in effect for the entire Weather First area through Monday evening with wind chills in the range of -25° to -35° for much of the day despite afternoon high temperatures in the single digits below zero.

It’ll get even colder Monday night into Tuesday morning as an **EXTREME COLD WARNING** goes into effect as wind chills will drop into the range of -35° to -40°. Frostbite can develop within 10 minutes on any exposed skin. High temperatures on Tuesday afternoon will again only make it into the single digits below zero.

Wednesday will start with temperatures in the teens below zero along with colder wind chills, but afternoon highs may finally climb above zero into the single digits.

Temperatures will again be in the single digits for highs on Thursday before dropping back below zero by Thursday night into Friday morning.

High temperatures on Friday are expected to climb into the teens as the Arctic air begins to finally lift out of the area. It’ll be warmer over the weekend with near average highs in the middle 20s on Saturday and middle 30s on Sunday with a jump into the lower 40s heading into next week.

It’ll looking like a fairly quiet week as no precipitation is expected.