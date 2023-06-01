Daily Storm Chances Continue
Daytime heating with highs well into the middle & upper 80s will help to get our atmosphere unstable. This will lead to thunderstorms popping up during the afternoon & evenings, a trend we’ve experienced most of the week. This trend will carry into the weekend, as well as the middle of next week. Thankfully, widespread & organized severe weather is not expected, however pockets of heavy rain, plenty of lightning, & perhaps a little hail can be with a few of the stronger storms each day.