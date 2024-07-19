Daily rain chances persist into next week

An more active weather pattern will develop this weekend which will persist through the middle of next week leading to daily chances for showers and thunderstorms.

A low pressure trough will dig southeast and setup over the central Mississippi River Valley for several days leading to a period of unsettled weather and near to cooler than average temperatures.

Multiple waves will dive south out of Canada in response leading to daily chances for showers and thunderstorms from Monday through Wednesday. Any showers and thunderstorms will be fairly scattered with most occurring during the afternoon and evening hours

Temperatures will be hovering around average through the middle of the week with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s and night lows in the 50s and lower 60s.

It’ll also feel more humid as dew point temperatures will likely be in the 60s.

The second half of the week is looking more quiet as the low pressure trough kicks out as ridging moves in leading to warmer temperatures as highs push into the low-to-mid 80s.