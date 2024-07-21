Daily high temperatures remain rather constant along with humidity values the next week

In terms of daily high temperatures and dew point values this next week, there isn’t going to be a whole lot of change.

The average high for this time of year is 80F, which is right where the regions daily highs will be camped out for the next several days. The average low is around 61F, which is right around where our night time lows are expected to be through the end of next week.

Dew points will be in the mid to upper 60F’s through at least the middle of the week. This will make it feel humid outside, but it won’t be the type of humidity that feels absolutely oppressive like what we saw last weekend.

Once we get into next weekend, temperatures will be beginning to climb again into the above average range, and it is beginning to look possible that we wrap up the month of July with above average temperatures.

The warmth could also carry through the beginning of August according to the Climate Prediction Center! They have issued a decent probability of us starting August above average around here in Minnesota and Iowa. Let’s hope we will have some nice sunny days to enjoy the warmth and that the rain isn’t as prevalent as it has been so far this summer!