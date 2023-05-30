Daily Chances For Storms Starts Today

We have now officially gone 15 full days without measurable rainfall for the area, the longest stretch in quite a while. This stretch will come to an end this afternoon & evening. Before the rain arrives, we are starting out our Tuesday sunny & mild, well into the 60s this morning. Warm air will put us well into the middle & upper 80s for this afternoon.

Thunderstorms will be popping up and rumbling through after 2 p.m., lasting into the evening. A few storms could be strong, with large hail the primary threats, along with heavy rain & plenty of lightning. Look for daily chances for storms popping up each afternoon today through the weekend.

Highs will stay well above-normal, well into the middle & upper 80s. Our normal highs this time of the year should be closer to 73° this time of the year.