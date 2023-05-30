Daily Chances For Storms Starts Today

By KAALTV
Jim Peterson
Morning Meteorologist Jim Peterson

We have now officially gone 15 full days without measurable rainfall for the area, the longest stretch in quite a while. This stretch will come to an end this afternoon & evening. Before the rain arrives, we are starting out our Tuesday sunny & mild, well into the 60s this morning. Warm air will put us well into the middle & upper 80s for this afternoon.

Thunderstorms will be popping up and rumbling through after 2 p.m., lasting into the evening. A few storms could be strong, with large hail the primary threats, along with heavy rain & plenty of lightning. Look for daily chances for storms popping up each afternoon today through the weekend.

Highs will stay well above-normal, well into the middle & upper 80s. Our normal highs this time of the year should be closer to 73° this time of the year.