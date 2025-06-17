Daily chances for rain through Friday with summer heat, humidity likely this weekend

The active weather pattern continues through the end of the week with daily chances for showers and thunderstorms before summer kicks in with heat and humidity expected this weekend.

A boundary which provided the focus for showers and thunderstorms on Monday will position itself across North-Central Iowa on Tuesday. Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible near and north of this boundary by late Tuesday afternoon and evening.

A surface low pressure will move northeast along this boundary overnight Tuesday through Wednesday bringing showers and a few thunderstorms to the Weather First area. Severe weather is not expected, but heavy downpours are certainly possible.

Rain chances will become more scattered on Thursday with much of the day dry before increasing again on Friday.

Temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will range from the upper 70s to lower 80s with Thursday and Friday’s highs likely reaching the lower to middle 80s.

Summer heat and humidity kick in over the weekend shutting off any rain chances. High temperatures are expected to surge to near or in the lower 90s along with high humidity and plentiful sunshine

The pattern will break down heading into next week with cooler temperatures and more chances for rain.