Daily Afternoon & Evening Storm Chances
We will continue to see pop-up thunderstorms rumble through the area during the afternoon & evenings as we go through the rest of the week, as well as the up-coming weekend. Organized, widespread severe weather is not expected, but a few strong storms will be. Storm chances will be isolated once again Wednesday, and are expected to be more numerous & widespread starting Thursday. Heavy rain at times, along with plenty of lightning will be common with all of these storm chances, thanks to our higher humidity sticking around as well.