Critical fire weather conditions expected Thursday

High fire danger is expected on Thursday as critical fire weather conditions will result in outdoor burning not being recommended.

The lack of rain over the last several weeks has led to dry vegetation across much of the area. Also, dry air and low relative humidity combined with winds which may gust up to 40 MPH at times, may lead to outdoor fires burning out of control.

As a result, a RED FLAG WARNING is in place for the entire Weather First area from late Thursday morning until around midevening.

Despite a bit more moisture and higher relative humidity on Friday, anyone wishing to burn outdoors should use caution as the wind will still be blustery with gusts up to 30 MPH possible along with warm temperatures near 70°.