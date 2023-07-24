Cranking Up The Heat This Week

It looks like we will finally see our first 90° day of the year this week. Some will experience the 90s today, while others may have to wait until mid-week to do so. Highs today will be on either side of 90°, with heat index values around 90° – 95° this afternoon. A mid-day/early afternoon storm is possible for some, with most of the area remaining pretty dry.

Either way you slice it, this week will be a hot one, with highs in the middle 90s expected mid week, prompting ALERT DAYS Wednesday & Thursday. Heat index values those days are expected to be well into the triple digits. Please remember your heat safety tips all-week, especially if you are going to be outside for an extended length of time.

We will continue a dry looking forecast, with a few late evening/night showers Tuesday into Wednesday (most miss to the south). Thursday will be the hottest day, but as a cold front nears the area, we will be on the lookout for our next round of storms. However, the heat from the daytime may limit any storm development, depending on just how hot we get, and the timing of the front. Should any storms fire up, they could be strong to severe Thursday evening, with all forms of severe weather possible, especially wind & hail.

