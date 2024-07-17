County Fair Forecast

It’s the middle of summer and county fair season is in full swing.

The Fillmore County Fair is in its second day being held in Preston.

In Minnesota, the Dodge County Fair beings on Wednesday in Kasson as well as the Wabasha County Fair in Wabasha.

In Iowa, the North Iowa Fair in Mason City, Floyd County Fair in Charles City and the Winnebago County Fair in Thompson also begin on Wednesday.

It’ll be a beautiful day for anyone who wishes to attend a fair or anything else being held outdoors.

Cooler and less humid air as settled into the area as Canadian high pressure builds into the region leading to a quiet day.

Wednesday will start with sunshine before some clouds bubble up during the heating of the afternoon leading to a partly cloudy sky.

Temperatures will be well below average with highs expected to be in the low-to-mid 70s.

Humidity will be low with dew point temperatures in the 50s making for a comfortable day.

The wind will be tolerable with occasional gusts up to 20 MPH at times.