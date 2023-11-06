Cooling off closer to average

Temperatures will cool off becoming closer to average after Monday’s brief warm spell.

A west-to-east zonal flow of the upper-level jet stream will continue to bring in mild, Pacific air through midweek.

A cold front passed through early Monday morning, however colder air is lagging behind and will get into the area Tuesday returning temperatures closer to average for earl November.

Temperatures on Tuesday will be much cooler with highs in the mid-to-upper 40s under partly sunny skies.

A brief spike on Wednesday will return high temperatures to near 50° under mostly cloudy skies.

Another dry cold front will pass early Thursday bringing down some chilly air from Canada. As a result, temperatures will dip below average by a few degrees with highs in the mid-40s. Another reinforcing shot of colder air will arrive on Friday keeping it cool through the weekend with highs in the low 40s under partly to mostly sunny skies. Night lows are expected to be in the 20s and 30s.