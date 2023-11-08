Cooling off, breezy to end the week

A series of cold fronts will slide through the area leading to cooler than average temperatures beginning Thursday and lasting through Saturday.

The fronts will not produce any precipitation as moisture is rather limited, but rather much cooler weather is expected.

The first will come through Wednesday night which will help clear out the sky and set up a bright and sunny Thursday. Winds will increase with gusts over 30 mph possible Wednesday night and up to 40 mph possible on Thursday.

Temperatures will go from near 50° on Wednesday to the mid-40s on Thursday.

A secondary cold front will pass through Thursday night which will drop temperatures into the 20s to start Friday. High temperatures will manage the low 40s on Friday afternoon and mid-40s on Saturday before warming back up into the 50s on Sunday.