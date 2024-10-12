Cooling down to more seasonable levels Saturday, strong wind and even cooler Sunday

Our stretch of unseasonably warm weather comes to an end this weekend. Thanks to a cold front that came through the region Friday, and another push of cooler air Sunday, it’s going to feel a lot more like fall.

While it’s going to be close to the seasonal norms Saturday, Sunday’s strong wind will gust up to 40mph and temperatures will be even cooler.

This weekend will be followed by the season’s first widespread frost early next week. Patchy frost is likely Monday morning and temperatures for all of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa will drop to the upper 20s and lower 30s Tuesday morning.