Cooling down quite a bit Tuesday; sunshine continues

A strong cold front will slide through the region this Tuesday evening and will bring a gusty wind and considerably cooler air for Tuesday. Despite the big change in temperatures, we’ll keep the sunshine around through the week.

With sunshine and cooler air, Tuesday will have a much more seasonable feel to it than the summer warmth we’ve had as of late.

The return of highs in the 60s is going to be short-lived as winds pick back up out of the southwest Wednesday, bringing temperatures back to the mid-70s.

Another little swing in temperatures moves in Thursday, bringing highs back to the upper 60s and lower 70s to end the week.

A dry weather pattern will continue for the time being with little to no rain on the way this week into next week.