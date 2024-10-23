Cooling down into the weekend, but still warm for late October

Even with a potent cold front moving through the region Tuesday evening, and another arriving late Thursday, mild fall weather continues.

Wednesday’s highs in the mid-50s will still be right at the normal for this time of year. Behind Thursday evening’s cold front, temperatures will remain at or slightly above normal.

For the longer range forecast, this slightly above average, mild weather looks to continue for the time being. Hopefully, the spell of unusually dry weather will come to an end soon. There is a slight chance we could be start seeing more precipitation in the next few weeks than we have all of fall so far.