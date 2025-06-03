Cooler with rain likely through Tuesday, sunshine returns Wednesday

A wave of low pressure will continue to affect us through Tuesday, bringing garden-variety thunderstorms and a healthy dose of rain.

We’ve already had some good, soaking thunderstorms this Monday night, and occasional showers are likely overnight into Tuesday morning. Another round of rain will spread across the region Tuesday with mainly rain and a few thunderstorms in the mix.

Showers will gradually come to an end from west to east late Tuesday afternoon through evening. There will still be some lingering smoke into Wednesday morning. Skies should begin to clear out from that smoke after Noon Wednesday, making for a more blue sky and comfortably warm, afternoon temperatures.