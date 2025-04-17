Cooler weekend with showers possible Easter Sunday

Cooler weather will arrive behind a cold front that’ll pass through Thursday night as a storm system tracks into the region. The cool air will be around through the upcoming weekend.

The system will linger through the area on Friday leading to the chance of some spotty showers. Temperatures will be much cooler than the 60s expected on Thursday with highs only managing the lower 50s which is a few degrees below-average.

The weekend will start with sunshine on Saturday, but it’ll continue to be a cool day with afternoon high temperatures expected to again be in the lower-to-middle 50s.

Easter Sunday will offer little change from a temperatures standpoint with highs returning to the middle 50s. The bulk of the day is expected to be dry, however a storm system will bring rain chances to the area late in the afternoon and more likely into the evening.

Showers will be likely Sunday night continuing into Monday.