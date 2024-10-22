Cooler Wednesday, a few showers move through Thursday evening

A cold front will slide through southern Minnesota and northern Iowa this Tuesday evening, bringing Wednesday’s highs back to the 50s for a more seasonable day. There will briefly be more cloud cover Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, but it won’t last long.

We’re in for more sunshine and a beautiful, fall day for the middle of the week.

There will be a brief warm-up Thursday as highs return to the 70s, but this one will be short-lived. Another cold front will move through Thursday evening, bringing with it the first chance of rain we’ve seen in weeks!

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two will develop Thursday evening just along and ahead of the cold front. It’s not going to be a drought-busting rainfall, but anything helps at this point to put the dust down and provide some short term relief.

Cooler air moves in Thursday night and the end of the week through the weekend will remain a bit more seasonable. Highs will remain in the upper 50s to lower 60s from Friday through Sunday.