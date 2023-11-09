Cooler weather takes hold into the weekend

Cooler weather will settle into the area beginning on Thursday, but it will be brief before a surge of warmth takes over sending temperatures above average.

Sunshine returns to the sky on Thursday. It’ll be a blustery day with winds ramping up as gusts may approach 40 mph at times. Temperatures will be near average with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

A shot of colder air arrives on Friday as the day will start with temperatures in the 20s. There will be more clouds resulting in cooler temperatures with highs in the low 40s.

Temperatures will begin to inch up on Saturday closer to average with highs in the mid 40s under a partly cloudy sky.

The warmth starts to build in on Sunday as high temperatures return to the low 50s. Temperatures are expected to be in the 50s through next week with some places in the 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Along with the warmth will come dry weather as very little, if any precipitation is expected through next weekend.