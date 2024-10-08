Cooler weather surges in this weekend into next week

The pattern is expected to flip to more fall-like and cooler weather this weekend lasting into next week.

Temperatures will continue to inch up a few degrees between Tuesday and Friday with highs mainly in the 70s with a few low 80s possible on Thursday and Friday.

Canadian air will surge south over the weekend leading to much cooler and more seasonal weather as a series of cold fronts pass through.

The first will come through late Friday with cooler temperatures arriving on Saturday as highs are expected to be in the 60s to near 70°.

A second front will slide through late Saturday into Sunday leading to much cooler weather as highs are expected to be in the low-to-middle 60s, and even cooler highs on Monday as most areas will likely not make it out of the 50s.

The pattern looks to remain largely dry, however the second frontal system will be close by on Saturday night and Sunday with showers expected further north. It’s possible it may sneak further south, but at this time the area looks to remain dry.