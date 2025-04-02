Cooler weather into next week with warmup toward the middle of April

The weather is expected to be mainly quiet heading into the weekend with cooler weather into next week, but a warmup is looking likely heading toward the middle of April.

Temperatures will be a bit below average on Thursday with highs in the middle 40s before bouncing back into the lower 50s on Friday.

A cold front will pass through Friday night which may pop a light rain shower. Cooler temperatures will follow into the weekend with highs in the middle to upper 40s expected on Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will remain cooler than average heading into next week with highs near 40° on Monday and middle 40s on Tuesday.

A warmup is expected to arrive by the middle to end of the week with upper 50s likely on Wednesday and near or in the lower 60s on Thursday and Friday.

The Climate Prediction Center’s latest 8 to 14 day temperature outlook has the likelihood of above average temperatures in the April 10th through 16th time period. The average high temperature during this period is around the middle 50s.