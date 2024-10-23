Cooler weather heading into the weekend, but still above average

Temperatures are expected to be cooler heading into the weekend, but still remain above average for late October.

A cold front will slide through Thursday evening leading to showers and a few thunderstorms followed by cooler air settling in on Friday which will carry over into the weekend.

High temperatures on Thursday are expected to be in the middle 60s before cooling back down into the upper 50s on Friday and Saturday.

A gusty south wind will boost temperatures into the lower 60s on Sunday with upper 60s likely on Monday and lower 70s on Tuesday before cooling off into the 50s heading toward Halloween.

The Climate Prediction Center has a high likelihood of above average temperatures in the 6 to 10 day period from October 28 to November 1. The average high temperature during this period is in the lower 50s.

A storm system may cross the area in the Tuesday to Thursday timeframe next week, but there is still several uncertainties on the timing and how it will come together. These details will be ironed out as it gets closer.