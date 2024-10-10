Cooler weather expected this weekend

The mild October weather as of late will come to an end this weekend as it is replaced by much cooler, Canadian air as temperatures are expected to be near-to-below average.

The warmth will be around for another day as high temperatures on Friday are expected to be in the middle 70s under a partly sunny sky.

A cold front will slide through on Friday with cooler air arriving on Friday night into Saturday. Temperatures will drop into the lower 40s by Saturday morning with highs expected to be near average in the lower 60s by afternoon.

Another front will slide through late Saturday night into early Sunday bringing a push of colder air as high temperatures are expected to be in the middle 50s on Sunday afternoon.

The cooler weather will carry over into next week with highs in the 50s on Monday and Tuesday before warming back into the 60s to near 70° the rest of the week.