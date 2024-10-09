Cooler weather awaits as a pattern change is set to unfold

The warm weather that has gripped the area the last several days will be coming to an end as a pattern change unfolds this weekend allowing for cool, Canadian air to surge south into the Weather First area.

Temperatures will remain well above average in the 70s to lower 80s through Friday before a cold front slides through leading to cooler, but still above average highs in the middle 60s for Saturday.

Another front will pass through by Sunday morning with much cooler air moving south into the area with highs only managing the lower 50s which is several degrees below average.

The chilly October weather will carry over into next week with highs in the 50s through Wednesday before climbing back to above average with highs in the 60s as the week ends.

The first freeze of the season will also be likely early next as lows are expected to drop below freezing in the lower 30s with some places possibly as cold as the upper 20s.

Despite the cooldown, the dry weather pattern looks to remain in place as rain chances look few and far between.