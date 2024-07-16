Cooler weather ahead and much less humid

If you are sick of the mugginess and heat that we have become all too familiar with the last few days, you are in luck! We are about to experience a decent tumble in temperatures and dew points over the next few days.

Heading into tomorrow, we will see more sun in the morning which will allow temperatures to climb into the mid to upper 70F’s across much of the area, perhaps even an 80F reading in some places.

The main thing you will notice stepping outside, however, is going to be the lack of humidity! Dew points will be down into the lower 60F’s, which is still just a tad humid, but nothing compared to what we have seen the last 3 days.

Heading into Wednesday, temperatures continue to drop into the low to mid 70F’s across much of the area, with dew points in the mid 50F’s…almost chilly!

We gradually begin to warm things up into the mid to upper 70F’s by this weekend, with low 80F’s making their return by Sunday.