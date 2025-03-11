Cooler Tuesday with warming rest of the week, strong storm arrives this weekend

Tuesday will be a noticeably colder day, but warmer air is back on the move with milder temperatures the rest of the week followed by a strong storm system that will arrive late Friday into Saturday.

A cold front passing through early Tuesday will bring south colder Canadian air with high temperatures expecting to reach the middle-to-upper 40s which will be about 15-20° colder than Monday.

Warmer air begins to nudge back into the area on Wednesday as high temperatures get back into the upper 50s. It’ll be even warmer on Thursday with highs in the lower 60s.

A storm system will arrive late in the day on Friday. It’ll pull northward much warmer air and moisture leading to temperatures topping out near or in the lower 70s! A late day shower or thunderstorm is possible, but more likely will occur during the evening hours into the overnight hours and Saturday morning.

Colder air will wraparound the system as it passes to the northeast with rain possibly changing to snow on Saturday. Depending on the track, which is still a bit uncertain, some snow accumulations will be possible. Specific details will be ironed out as it gets closer.

Temperatures will likely drop through the day on Saturday from the upper 40s in the morning to mid-30s by afternoon.

Sunday will be a much colder day with high temperatures expecting to be in the 30s, but they rebound back into the 40s on St. Patrick’s Day on Monday.