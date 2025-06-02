Cooler Tuesday with rain likely

A storm system will send a cool front through the area on Tuesday with rain likely and much cooler temperatures.

A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible from late Monday into early Tuesday morning with rain likely through the day. It’ll likely be a persistent rain with heavy downpours possible at times.

The front will pass through Tuesday morning with temperatures remaining steady around the lower-to-middle- 60s through the day as cooler air pours in behind the front along with clouds and rain keeping temperatures from climbing much.

Rain will gradually wind down during the evening hours. The severe threat is looking minimal, if any at all, and will be mainly confined to the east and southeast.

Total rainfall amounts of 1.00″ to 1.50″ is likely for much of the area.