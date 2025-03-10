Cooler Tuesday, mild, quiet weather until late this week

Hopefully you’ve had a chance to enjoy the near-record warmth across southern Minnesota and north Iowa this Monday afternoon! Temperatures made it to the 60s across the area, tying records or setting new ones in some locations.

A cold front will push through the region overnight, dropping temperatures back to near normal for Tuesday. Still, a sunny Tuesday is ahead with highs in the mid-40s and a northerly breeze.

Mild, quiet weather returns for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs return to the 50s and 60s both days with a mostly sunny sky. It’s going to be a comfortable, pleasant week!

A larger, potent storm system will begin to affect us Friday. Temperatures will surge well above average, up to around 70° by Friday afternoon. Clouds will also be on the increase, as will some more humid air.

That combination will make for some shower and thunderstorm development late in the day Friday. There is even a potential of stronger storms just to our south Friday afternoon to evening.

As that storm system moves to our northeast Friday night, colder air will slide in behind it. There is a chance of rain turning to snow Saturday along with a stronger, gusty wind. An accumulation of snow is likely behind that storm system. However, it’s too early to tell if that’s going to remain to our north and west or if we’ll see any of that snow here in southeast Minnesota and north Iowa.