Cooler Tuesday, but long range forecast still trending warm

We’re in for a beautiful, more seasonable day Tuesday with highs in the 60s. However, temperatures will still be running at least a bit above average into the middle of October.

It should be noted that October’s “normal” high temperatures drop fairly quickly. The normal for October 1st is 66°, is 59° on the 15th, and drops to 50° on October 31st.

It doesn’t look like the current dry spell is going to break anytime soon, either. Much below average precipitation is forecast into the middle of October.