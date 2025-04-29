Cooler tonight, warmer on Wednesday

As yesterday’s storm systems departs, and high pressure builds overhead, skies have cleared through the day today!

Skies will remain clear across the area heading into the evening hours, with temperatures slowly cooling from the mid 50F’s to the lower 50F’s. Winds will also become calm, making for a quiet night ahead.

Clear skies, along with little to no wind, will allow temperatures to drop into the mid to upper 30F’s overnight tonight. It will be on the chilly side, but not cold enough for any frost or freeze!

Wednesday starts with plenty of sunshine, however, clouds will be on the increase as the day progresses. This comes as an area of low pressure begins to pass us by to the southeast.

While most locations will likely remain dry, there will be an increasing chance for a few showers through Wednesday afternoon as the low pressure approaches. Limited available moisture will keep these showers in check, and prevent them from become too widespread.

Winds will remain on the lighter side, with southerly winds between 5 to 10 mph. There could be a few gusts up to 20 mph. especially across flatter terrain in Northern Iowa and Southeastern Minnesota.

High temperatures will climb into the low to mid 60F’s despite the cloud cover, which is right around average for this time of year! If we stay dry, Wednesday is shaping up to be a decent day across the area!