Cooler to wrap up the week and remaining seasonable through the weekend

After Thursday evening’s cold front and associated showers, cooler, drier air returns for Friday through the weekend.

As winds pick up out of the south Thursday, temperatures will run above average by at least 10 degrees as highs hit the mid-60s.

Behind Thursday night’s cold front, highs drop back to the 50s for at least a couple days. Sunday’s highs will just barely eclipse 60. Another warm-up is ahead for the start of next week as highs near 80 degrees Tuesday afternoon.