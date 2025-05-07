Cooler Thursday with warming this weekend

Temperatures are expected to be a bit cooler on Thursday and slightly above average for early May before warmer weather returns heading through the Mother’s Day weekend.

High pressure over the Great Lakes region will bring in some cooler air on Thursday, but it’ll still be mild for this time of year with high temperatures expecting to range from the upper 60s to lower 70s under a sunny sky.

An upper-level high pressure ridge will gradually inch eastward and build over the Upper Midwest which will allow warmer air to push back into the region.

Temperatures will climb into the middle-to-upper- 70s on Friday and Saturday under plentiful sunshine.

The ridge will pass overhead on Mother’s Day Sunday with southerly flow taking over allowing temperatures to push to near 80° with plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures will likely remain near or in the lower 80s for highs from Monday through the middle of the week. Moisture will start to nudge into the area as dew point temperatures climb into the 50s and possibly low 60s on Wednesday making it feel a bit more humid.

Rain chances are looking few and far between over the next seven days, however that may change by the middle-to-late next week period as the warmer weather pattern begins to break down.