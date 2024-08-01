Cooler Thursday with chance of spotty shower, thunderstorm

The storm system that brought showers and thunderstorms to the area on Wednesday will continue to slowly pivot through the area leading to additional chances for showers and thunderstorms.

A few spotty showers are possible during the morning with a better chance of a shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon and early evening hours. Many areas will likely stay dry as rain chances will be widely scattered. Severe weather is not expected as it is more likely further east into Wisconsin.

It’ll be a mainly cloudy day and with the threat of rain, temperatures will be noticeably cooler than recent days with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. It’ll still feel humid as dew point temperatures will likely be in the 60s to lower 70s.

High pressure builds in on Thursday night with any showers ending around sunset and clouds clearing setting up a sunny end to the week.