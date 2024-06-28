Cooler than average weekend ahead with lowering humidity

The final weekend of June is expected to be cooler than average with humidity lowering thanks to dry air and high pressure that will settle in overhead.

A system will dig south into northern Minnesota on Saturday and with just enough moisture leftover combined with afternoon instability could be enough to pop a few isolated showers or sprinkles, however most areas will stay dry.

Humidity will be noticeable on Saturday with high temperatures expected to be in the mid-to-upper 70s. It’ll be a breezy day with gusts up to 25 MPH at times.

A fairly strong high pressure will settle in on Saturday and with clear skies and a light wind, temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

The high pressure will be overhead on Sunday leading to sunshine and high temperatures near or in the low 70s. Humidity will also be low with dew point temperatures likely in the 40s and 50s.