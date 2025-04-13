Cooler temperatures early next week

A cold front passes through the area Sunday night, with winds shifting from south to west overnight. This will transport colder temperatures into the area Monday and Tuesday, with highs below average for this time of year.

Low pressure will pass to the north of our area Monday, with moisture wrapping around the backside of the low into Monday night. This will result in increased cloud cover across the region Monday into Monday night.

Moisture will be in higher supply north of our area, but there will be enough moisture around for at least a slight chance for rain showers, especially Monday night. Overnight low temperatures will be in the mid 30F’s, so there is no concern of rain transitioning to snow at this time.

This will be another case where not everyone sees rain, with the best chances of rain north of I-90 Monday night.

Clouds will decrease on Tuesday as the low pressure system tracks east of the area, giving way to more sunshine.

High temperatures Monday will be much cooler, in the upper 40F’s to lower 50F’s. High temperatures on Tuesday will be slightly warmer, in the lower to mid 50F’s

Winds will be gusty on Monday, with a high chance of our area seeing wind gusts up to 40 mph, especially on Monday. Winds will be sustained Monday between 15 to 25 mph across southeastern Minnesota, and 20 to 30 mph across northern Iowa. Winds decrease slightly Tuesday, with wind gusts up to 30 mph across most of the area.

Winds decrease into Wednesday, with warmer temperatures returning to the area Wednesday and Thursday.