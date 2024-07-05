Cooler temperatures and windy on Friday

Cooler temperatures are going to be making their way into our area as we head into Friday. In fact, temperatures across our area may struggle to reach the 70F mark, especially in our eastern counties.

Whether we surpass 70F or not will depend on how much sunshine we manage to see…less sun would mean cooler temperatures while more sunshine will increase our odds to reach 70F and exceed it slightly.

Showers are expected to develop as we head into the late morning and especially the afternoon. The good news with these showers is that they will not be as widespread as what we have seen today. Not everyone will see rain, which is also good news for flood concerns.

Winds will be a bit gusty out of the northwest between 15 to 20 mph, adding a bit of a chill to the air as well.

Overall, a cooler, windy and drier day is in store for Friday, with temperatures being around 10F below the climatological average for this time of year, which is about 81F.