Cooler stretch going forward, still plenty more rain chances

Wednesday is likely the driest day left this week. The leftovers from Tuesday night’s storms will exit the area by this afternoon, and only isolated showers will be possible the rest of the day. No severe weather is expected. Wednesday will also be one of the coolest days we have had in awhile, with highs only topping out in the upper-60s and low-70s.

Storms become scattered again each of Thursday through Saturday. Severe weather risk is lower than what we have had the past couple days, but cannot be totally ruled out on Saturday. The biggest threat going forward will be flooding due to all the rainfall we have gotten in the last week and all the opportunities we still have over the next several days.

Temperatures will top out in the mid-70s on Thursday while we are back near 80° on Friday and Saturday. Once we get into next week, rain chances finally start to get more sparse.