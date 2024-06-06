Cooler period ahead with little chances for rain

A cooler and rather pleasant period of weather lies ahead with little chances of rain through the weekend.

Thursday will start with sunshine, but clouds will increase through the day. It’ll be a quiet and dry day with any showers expected to be mainly east into Wisconsin. The wind will also ramp up again with gusts as high as 40 mph at times. High temperatures will range from the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Temperatures will hover near or slightly below average through the weekend with highs generally in the low-to-mid 70s and lows in the low-to-mid 50s.

A passing system late Friday night into early Saturday will bring some light showers to the area and possibly a thunderstorm. Any rain will exit the area by early-to-mid morning Saturday.

Quiet weather will take back over with the next best chance for any rain holding off until Tuesday.