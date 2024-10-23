Cooler, more typical fall weather Wednesday

A cold front moved through the area Tuesday evening, and cooler air is gusting in for the middle of the week. Despite an increase in cloud cover Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, we’ll still have plenty of sunshine through the majority of Wednesday.

Winds pick back up out of the southwest Thursday, nudging highs back into the 60s.

Yet another cold front moves through late Thursday, and this one actually looks to have some rain coming along with it. Our one shot at rain is Thursday evening. Behind that front, more seasonable air moves in for the end of the week and weekend.