Cooler, more seasonal weather coming next week

The summertime warmth that has gripped the area over the last several days will eventually come to an end next week as cooler, more seasonal fall-like air arrives just in time for October.

A low pressure trough will swing a cold front through the area on Monday with cool, Canadian air filtering in behind it with temperatures expecting to be in the low-to-mid 60s for highs on Tuesday.

Thereafter through the rest of the week, high temperatures will hover around average in the upper 60s to near 70° with chilly night lows in the 40s.

The Climate Prediction Center’s latest 6 to 10 day temperature outlook has above average temperatures will be likely in the October 2nd through 6th period.

Rain chances look few and far between as much of the week may end up dry. A couple of system may try and sneak rain into the area later in the week and next weekend, but given it’s a week away, there are still several uncertainties which will be ironed out as it gets closer.

The Climate Prediction Center’s latest precipitation outlook covering the October 2nd through 6th period has a high likelihood of below average precipitation.