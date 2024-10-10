Cooler, more seasonable weather just around the corner

After summer-like warmth Thursday afternoon and highs in the 70s again Friday, a couple of cold fronts are going to bring a cooler change this weekend.

The first cold front will slide through the region around the late morning to early afternoon Friday. Winds will shift from the southwest to a northerly wind by Friday afternoon. Temperatures will still make it to the mid-70s early Friday afternoon, but will become cooler late in the day Friday.

Despite that potent cold front, we’ll see extra clouds Friday into the weekend but rain will remain elusive.

That cooling trend will continue into the weekend. Highs remain in the 60s Saturday and will fall back to the 50s Sunday.

Thanks to cooler, Canadian air and a clearing sky early next week, patchy frost is likely Monday morning. A more widespread frost, perhaps even a freeze in some locations, is likely Tuesday morning.

There will be a gradual warming trend next week with highs returning to the low-70s by the end of the week.