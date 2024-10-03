Cooler, more seasonable to end the week before summer warmth arrives Saturday

The next couple days are shaping up to be seasonably mild with a lighter wind than we had Wednesday. There will be an increase in cloud cover Thursday afternoon to evening as cooler air pushes in, and a brief shower can’t be ruled out. Rainfall totals will be minimal if it’s more than a trace, and any rain will not be widespread.

Temperatures are going to jump back up to nearly 80 degrees Saturday afternoon for a split weekend; summer-like Saturday, and more seasonable Sunday.

A dry weather pattern (aside from a few raindrops late Thursday) will continue through next week.