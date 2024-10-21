Cooler, more seasonable air arrives mid-week

We’re off to a warm, summer-like start to the week with highs in the 80s across the region. Thanks to some additional cloud cover and a wave of low pressure, Tuesday’s temperatures are going to be slightly cooler but still well above average for late October.

A strong cold front will push through southern Minnesota and northern Iowa Tuesday evening, bringing more seasonable air to the region Wednesday. Highs will remain close to seasonal norms for the middle of the week, which is in the mid-50s for highs this time of year.

Another storm system will slide through on Thursday, and this one looks to bring us the best chance for a little rain that we’ve seen in a long time. With that said, we don’t expect an area-wide soaking of rain that’s going to alleviate drought. However, a few good downpours are definitely possible late Thursday as that front pushes through.

Highs will return to the 50s to lower 60s at the end of this week through the weekend.

The start of next week will feature a return of warmer air as highs come back to the upper 70s. We’re on a bit of a temperature rollercoaster for now, which is typical for this time of year.