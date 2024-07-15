Cooler, more pleasant weather expected later this week

The weather pattern will undergo a change this week leading to cooler and much more pleasant weather than the heat and humidity that has gripped the area over the last few days.

Monday will still be a warm, muggy day with high temperatures well in the 80s. Showers and thunderstorms will also be likely as a cold front passes.

Tuesday won’t be as warm with high temperatures near 80° and there will still be some humidity in the air with dew point temperatures still lingering in the 60s.

Another front will pass through Tuesday night with high pressure settling in overhead on Wednesday bringing in some cooler and drier Canadian air.

Temperatures will fall below average with comfortable high temperatures in the 70s and pleasant night lows mainly in the 50s to 60°. Humidity will also be fairly low along with some clouds from time-to-time.

After Monday, the rest of the week is expected to be dry.