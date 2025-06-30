Cooler Monday, Slight Precipitation Chances

After a muggy and warm weekend across Southeastern Minnesota and Northern Iowa, cooler and less humid conditions return to kick off the workweek. We do, however, have chances for precipitation Monday…

A cold front will track through the area this evening and overnight. Better moisture and instability lie to the east and south of the viewing area this evening, decreasing the chances for precipitation. With that said, it will be a mainly quiet evening, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures cooling into the 70F’s.

Temperatures cool into the mid 60F’s overnight tonight, with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be light out of the southwest, between 5 to 10 mph.

A cluster of showers tracking across South Dakota this evening is worth keeping track of overnight tonight. A trough of low pressure swinging southeastward will provide the focus for these showers to continue tracking east across Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa through Monday morning.

If any showers pass through the area, the best chance will be between 8:00AM to 11:00AM. Not everyone may see rain, but having the umbrella on hand would be a good idea if heading out the door during the mid-late morning hours.

After the initial round of showers, there will be just enough moisture and instability leftover in the atmosphere for a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon. across the area. Again, not everyone will see rain, but you might have to dodge some drops mid-late afternoon.

Overall, we’ll have a mostly cloudy to partly cloudy sky across the region Monday, with high temperatures in the upper 70F’s to lower 80F’s. Dew points will be noticeably lower, in the upper 50F’s to lower 60F’s. Winds will be a bit breezy out of the west, between 5 to 15 mph, gusting up to 20 mph at times.

By Monday evening, skies begin to clear, with temperatures dropping into the upper 60F’s to lower 70F’s. It will be a pleasant evening across the area overall, with any storm chances quickly coming to an end.