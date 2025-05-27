Cooler midweek, summer-like temperatures ahead

Clouds and rain will keep temperatures on the cool side the next few days, with warmer temperatures arriving by the weekend.

As upper level low pressure tracks across the Upper Midwest, associated cloud cover will prevent temperatures from climbing out of the 60F’s. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the low to mid 60F’s, with highs in the mid 60F’s Wednesday.

Overnight low temperatures will be on the mild side, also thanks to the cloud cover. Most locations will see low temperatures in the low 50F’s Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

Temperatures begin to rebound by Thursday, with decreasing cloud cover, and more sunshine. These factors will result in highs in the low 70F’s.

By Friday, upper level high pressure ridging to the west begins to advance east. The initial ridge flattens just to our west, but will direct warmer temperatures into the region Friday. Temperatures will climb into the low 80F’s as a result!

Renewed ridging to the west will continue into the weekend, slowly shifting eastward through the beginning of next week. This will allow high temperatures to hit the 80F mark through early next week as well!

Rain chances may have to be added to Saturday if model guidance continued to highlight a wave of energy tracking through from the northwest. For now, conditions appear to be mostly dry during the entirety of the 80F stretch!